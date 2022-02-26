 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Homefield just launched their Villanova collection and it is pretty awesome

Get ready to open your wallets...

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Homefield Apparel launches their Villanova series

If you spend any time on the internet, and especially Twitter and Instagram, you are probably familiar with Homefield Apparel’s unique style of team designs. After a long wait, the Villanova Wildcats brand is finally getting the Homefield touch, and it is lovely, to say the least.

Homefield is a premium college apparel brand based out of Indianapolis. Their gear is set apart from the rest as it focuses on a lovely vintage feel. They dig through the archives and history of each university to find unique logos, mascots, and moments to make some excellent gear. On top of that, everything is printed on high-quality garments with extreme comfort in mind.

Before the designs were shared, Homefield fan and VU Hoops’ own Catherine Ryan noted, “99% chance I buy the entire collection”. The designs are good and the shirts may be the most comfortable thing you own.

The good news: Homefield has invited our community to give them some cash. All new customers can get 15% off their first purchase with the code VUHOOPS at checkout at www.homefieldapparel.com.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...