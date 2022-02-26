If you spend any time on the internet, and especially Twitter and Instagram, you are probably familiar with Homefield Apparel’s unique style of team designs. After a long wait, the Villanova Wildcats brand is finally getting the Homefield touch, and it is lovely, to say the least.

Homefield is a premium college apparel brand based out of Indianapolis. Their gear is set apart from the rest as it focuses on a lovely vintage feel. They dig through the archives and history of each university to find unique logos, mascots, and moments to make some excellent gear. On top of that, everything is printed on high-quality garments with extreme comfort in mind.

Before the designs were shared, Homefield fan and VU Hoops’ own Catherine Ryan noted, “99% chance I buy the entire collection”. The designs are good and the shirts may be the most comfortable thing you own.

It’s time to squad up. pic.twitter.com/GVJDKbLN1q — VU Hoops (@VUhoops) February 25, 2022

The good news: Homefield has invited our community to give them some cash. All new customers can get 15% off their first purchase with the code VUHOOPS at checkout at www.homefieldapparel.com.