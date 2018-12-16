Painter finds new home at Delaware

On Saturday afternoon, Dylan Painter announced that he will be finishing off his collegiate career with the Delaware Blue Hens.

Excited to announce that I will be joining @DelawareMBB to finish my college career!! — Dylan Painter (@dpaint4234) December 15, 2018

The news came a couple of hours after the Villanova-Kansas game and was shared via Twitter.

It is the end of a month-long search for Painter, since he initially announced his intent to transfer on Nov. 16. Painter played in two games this season and started in the Villanova Wildcats’ 100-77 season-opening win over Morgan State—his first bit of action since redshirting last season.

Painter arrived at Villanova for the 2016-17 season, after a successful career at Hershey (Pa.), where he finished off his high school days with a first-team all-state selection. He played 23 games as a freshman, with his best performance coming from the Big East Tournament quarterfinal game against St. John’s. He logged a career-high 10 points and six rebounds.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Painter must sit out until the second semester of the 2019-20 season. He will have two and a half years of eligibility left.