Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree a possibility to play against La Salle

Villanova head coach Jay Wright told members of the media via a zoom call on Saturday that super senior Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree will dress and may play for the #7 Wildcats’ game against La Salle on Sunday.

Da-Da was removed from the active roster in late September due to continued issues with both of his legs. Wright noted, “He’s been practicing with us and feeling pretty good so we’re going to make him an active part of our roster. The Hall of Fame coach added, “I don’t know if we’ll use him or not but I just didn’t want to shock any of [the media] if we put him in.”

The move supports the notion that Villanova is lacking depth. Only 7 players have played in all five of Villanova’s games in the early season. Additionally, six Wildcats have accounted for over 87% of the squad’s available minutes.

Cosby-Roundtree who came to ‘Nova from Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, appeared in 105 games for the ‘Cat and was a freshman on the 2018 National Championship Team. Across three active seasons the 6’9” forward tallied 351 points and collected 368 rebounds. He last played on March 7, 2020 when he tallied 4 points across 12 minutes in Villanova’s 70-69 win over Georgetown.