Robinson-Earl selected 32nd overall by Knicks, traded to Thunder

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is headed to Oklahoma City.

The Villanova product was drafted 32nd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, but a trade will send him to the Thunder instead.

The Knicks, as part of a series of draft night trades, gave up the 32nd pick in order to get the 34th and 36th overall picks from the Thunder.

Robinson-Earl was named a third-team All-American by Sporting News and the NABC. The 6-foot-9 forward also shared the Big East Player of the Year award with teammate Collin Gillespie and Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili.

He led the ‘Cats with 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this past season. Robinson-Earl shot 49.7% overall and 28.0% from deep.

Throughout his two-year career on the Main Line, Robinson-Earl amassed 719 points and 502 rebounds. He is one of five Wildcats to average more than nine rebounds per game in a season since 1973.

He is the eighth Wildcat to be drafted to the NBA since 2017, joining the likes of Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman, Jalen Brunson, Eric Paschall, and Saddiq Bey.

Robinson-Earl joins fellow Oklahoma City draftees Josh Giddey, an Australian prospect taken sixth overall, and Florida guard Tre Mann, who was drafted 18th overall.

Oklahoma City is in the process of a rebuild. The Thunder finished with a 22-50 record this past season. It closed out the year with losses in 23 of its final 25 games.