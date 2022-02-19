 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova tabbed 3-seed in the East by NCAA committee late-season report

It’s become an annual tradition and a late-season pulse check on the NCAA selection committee.

By Eugene Rapay
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Villanova Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA college basketball selection committee gave some insight in its current line of thinking, when it released its top overall 16 seeds and the top four seeds by region on Saturday afternoon.

The Villanova Wildcats are listed as the ninth-overall team at this point of the regular season, and on pace for the 3-seed in the East Region, which would give the ‘Cats a chance to play at the Wells Fargo Center, if they make it that far in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are set to return to action on Saturday night against Georgetown for its Senior Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Here are the top overall 16 seeds as of Saturday, Feb. 19:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Auburn
  3. Arizona
  4. Kansas
  5. Baylor
  6. Kentucky
  7. Purdue
  8. Duke
  9. Villanova
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Tennessee
  12. Illinois
  13. Wisconsin
  14. UCLA
  15. Providence
  16. Texas

Here are the top seeds by region:

West

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Duke
  3. Illinois
  4. Texas

Midwest

  1. Auburn
  2. Purdue
  3. Texas Tech
  4. UCLA

East

  1. Kansas
  2. Kentucky
  3. Villanova
  4. Wisconsin

South

  1. Arizona
  2. Baylor
  3. Tennessee
  4. Providence

