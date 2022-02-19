Villanova tabbed 3-seed in the East by NCAA committee late-season report

The NCAA college basketball selection committee gave some insight in its current line of thinking, when it released its top overall 16 seeds and the top four seeds by region on Saturday afternoon.

The Villanova Wildcats are listed as the ninth-overall team at this point of the regular season, and on pace for the 3-seed in the East Region, which would give the ‘Cats a chance to play at the Wells Fargo Center, if they make it that far in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are set to return to action on Saturday night against Georgetown for its Senior Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Here are the top overall 16 seeds as of Saturday, Feb. 19:

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kansas Baylor Kentucky Purdue Duke Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Illinois Wisconsin UCLA Providence Texas

Here are the top seeds by region:

West

Gonzaga Duke Illinois Texas

Midwest

Auburn Purdue Texas Tech UCLA

East

Kansas Kentucky Villanova Wisconsin

South