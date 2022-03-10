Villanova Bracket Watch: Thursday Update

Everyday until Selection Sunday, we’re applying the NCAA Tournament Seeding guidelines to the Bracket Matrix to see where Villanova will land. Be sure to check back daily for the latest!

While there’s always a little bit of movement in the bracket with daily updates, today doesn’t provide anything along the lines of meaningful change on the Top 4 seed lines. However, there was an interesting development for Villanova fans that we’ll get straight into after the bracket breakdown.

Villanova Bracket Watch: 3/10 Update ﻿Regions West South Mid-West East ﻿Regions West South Mid-West East 1 Seeds Gonzaga (1) Baylor (2) Arizona (3) Auburn (4) 2 Seeds Villanova (8) Kentucky (6) Kansas (5) Duke (7) 3 Seeds Tennessee (10) Wisconsin (11) Purdue (9) Texas Tech (12) 4 Seeds UCLA (14) Providence (15) Arkansas (16) Illinois (13)

Seeding Rules That Caused Shifts

Kentucky can’t be in the East because of Auburn

Tennessee can’t be in the East or South because of Auburn and Kentucky

Texas Tech can’t be in the South because of Baylor, switches with Wisconsin

Illinois can’t be in the Mid-West because of Purdue

Arkansas can’t be in the South because of Kentucky, switches with Providence

Overall True Seed Changes Since Yesterday

Gonzaga (1): Up One

Baylor (2): Down One

Impact on Villanova

The reason we haven’t been showing the bracket past the Top 4 seeds is because you know the committee is going to make a crazy decision somewhere, and the further down the list you go the more likely you are to find it. That said, we haven’t talked too much about Villanova’s potential first round opponents. It will likely be a team from generally the same geographic region, and is almost certain to be a mid/low-major conference title winner.

You know who that sounds like? That sounds like the Delaware Blue Hens. Currently projected in Bracket Matrix as the second overall #15 seed, they’d be a highly likely team to get placed in Pittsburgh as Villanova’s first round opponent. Outside of it being a football rivalry, Delaware basketball has never actually beaten Villanova. However, there are two players that should make this exciting for Nova fans:

#1 - The Return of Dylan Painter

Remember in the 2018 Big East Tournament blowout against St. John’s when we finally got to see some of the upside of Painter? Well it’s coming to fruition at Delaware, where this season he’s 2nd on the team in points at 11.9, and leads the team in rebounds at 6.6.

#2 - The Return of Jameer Nelson

No, the former St. Joe’s star isn’t going to come out of retirement to face the Wildcats one last time. However, his son Jameer Nelson Jr. is Delaware’s leading scorer. As much as I’d love to hate on a St. Joe’s guy, how can you not love this:

.@DelawareMBB's Jameer Nelson Jr. is a @CAABasketball champion!



What a moment between father and son ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VSOes2kZSW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 9, 2022

You know how the Selection Committee loves their storylines, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this matchup later this month!

Stay tuned tomorrow as the conference tournaments start to heat up, and we see almost all of our 4 Seed Line teams in action tonight!