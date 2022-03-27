Villanova’s Justin Moore diagnosed with torn Achilles

Villanova junior guard Justin Moore has sustained a torn right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Sunday night.

Moore suffered the injury in the closing minutes of Villanova’s 50-44 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight win over Houston on Saturday night. He underwent a MRI early Sunday.

He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week and will be sidelined indefinitely.

“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova. Justin’s work ethic and dedication will help bring him through this recovery and we look forward to the day where we see him back on the court fully healthy.”

Moore averaged 14.8 points, the second-most on the Wildcats, and 4.8 rebounds. He was named to the NCAA Tournament All-South Region team.