Villanova vs. Butler: Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

It’s the finale of the Villanova’s BIG EAST Regular Season as the Wildcats travel to Indy to take on the Butler Bulldogs at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.