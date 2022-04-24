Villanova’s Brandon Slater returning for 5th year

New head coach, Kyle Neptune, got a boost for his first season at the helm of Villanova on Saturday when Brandon Slater announced he will be returning for his fifth year.

The news was simultaneously shared by Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman.

Villanova’s Brandon Slater told @Stadium he will return to ‘Nova for another year.



HUGE news for new coach Kyle Neptune and the Wildcats.



I think Slater can be a big-time player next season. He showed it early in the season before he got injured. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 23, 2022

Brandon Slater tells me that he is returning to Villanova next season and will use his additional year of eligibility. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 23, 2022

Despite battling and playing through an injury in January, Slater, a Centerville, Virginia native, averaged 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season wrapping up with a 16 & 8 effort against Kansas in the National Semifinal.

The 6’7” Slater provided a consistent defensive presence and, when clicking, a reliable offensive threat.

His pair of clutch free-throws with two seconds to go in the BIG EAST Quarterfinal against St. John’s sent ‘Nova to the Semis.

Slater’s announcement was expected by many in ‘Nova Nation. His offense and defensive presence as well as his Villanova attitude will help ease the Wright - Neptune transition.

The opportunity for Slater to be a leader for the program is there for him as he will be one of the core pieces of Neptune’s first Wildcat Campaign.