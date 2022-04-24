 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova’s Brandon Slater returning for 5th year

By Mike J.
Villanova v Kansas Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

New head coach, Kyle Neptune, got a boost for his first season at the helm of Villanova on Saturday when Brandon Slater announced he will be returning for his fifth year.

The news was simultaneously shared by Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman.

Despite battling and playing through an injury in January, Slater, a Centerville, Virginia native, averaged 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season wrapping up with a 16 & 8 effort against Kansas in the National Semifinal.

The 6’7” Slater provided a consistent defensive presence and, when clicking, a reliable offensive threat.

His pair of clutch free-throws with two seconds to go in the BIG EAST Quarterfinal against St. John’s sent ‘Nova to the Semis.

Slater’s announcement was expected by many in ‘Nova Nation. His offense and defensive presence as well as his Villanova attitude will help ease the Wright - Neptune transition.

The opportunity for Slater to be a leader for the program is there for him as he will be one of the core pieces of Neptune’s first Wildcat Campaign.

