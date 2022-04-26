Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Recap: Kevin Voigt

The breakdown

Things were back to normal this season, as Villanova’s bench was no longer socially distanced and spread out, allowing for more TV time and cameo appearances from cameras.

It was a one-man bench mob this past season, with Kevin Voigt serving as the lone walk-on for the ‘Cats this year.

Last season, he joined the team as a junior for the first time, after previously spending time as a practice squad player. However, with the limited offseason and condensed season, his minutes went to the other players to help their development.

This year, Voigt got to make his Villanova debut on Nov. 16 and play in the 100-81 win over Howard.

The 6-foot-5 Massapequa, N.Y. native then appeared in seven more games after that.

He also got to briefly play on Senior Day in the win over Georgetown, and got one last curtain call against Delaware and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament.

As the Jay Wright adage goes, “Everyone’s role is different, but everyone’s status is the same.” While Voigt might not have been in the limelight, he was able to earn a highly coveted spot on the roster after spending time on the practice roster, got rewarded for his hard work behind the scenes with a few game appearances, and was a vital member on the practice squad and as a hype man on the bench.

Looking ahead

A senior this season, Voigt still technically has one more year of eligibility due to the blanket bonus year offered to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Voigt returns, he’ll reprise his role and a spiritual lead on the bench. However, if he moves on to the next phase of his life, it will be interesting to see who takes the torch as a walk-on. There are no other Bench Mob members on the team, so it looks like there will be a completely new face next season, if there’s room on the team.

Whatever he chooses, good luck to Voigt moving forward!