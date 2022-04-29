Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Recap: Trey Patterson

Trey Patterson’s Career Stats SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS 2020-21 2 0 1.5 0-1 0 0-0 0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 0.5 0 0 0 2021-22 16 0 4 4-11 36.4 1-3 33.3 0-1 0 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.2 0 0 0.5 0.2 0.6

The breakdown

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is probably the only Villanova player that will ever get to say they were a freshman for 1.5 seasons, without redshirting.

He opted to get a head start on his college career after graduating early from Rutgers Prep (N.J.) and got to appear in two games during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

While the extra time possibly meant that Patterson would get more time to showcase his talents and grow acclimated to the system for a much bigger 2021-22 season, it wasn’t exactly the case.

Patterson got to appear in more games, but didn’t takeoff just yet.

He played in 16 games, scoring his first career basket in the season-opening win over Mount St. Mary’s.

While he mostly played sparingly throughout the season and was mostly used for garbage time or in extreme situations where there was foul trouble, he did get an extended outing in the Nov. 28 win over La Salle. Patterson played 15 minutes, missing his only shot of the game, but grabbing five rebounds in the victory.

His most productive showing came in the Jan. 16 beatdown of Butler, where he drilled his first three-pointer and finished with five points on 2-of-2 shooting, with an assist.

He did get to make a cameo in NCAA Tournament games against Delaware, where he amassed three fouls in two minutes, and against Kansas in the Final Four.

Although Patterson got to appear in more games, it was apparent that he was still very raw and did most of his development behind the scenes and played mostly towards the end of the rotation.

On the bright side, he got in better shape physically, most notably bulking up to 220 entering this season, after being listed at 190 as a high school senior.

Looking ahead

It was a fairly quiet season for Patterson on the court, but hopefully, next season will be his time to shine. With Jermaine Samuels graduated, he and Nnanna Njoku should be primed for more minutes.

The ‘Cats unsurprisingly opted to go more senior and veteran-heavy with their minutes load this season, and Patterson and his other classmates had to wait their turn — although Jordan Longino was able to earn some minutes by the end of the year.

The ceiling is still high for Patterson, but this offseason will be a big one for him.

It’ll be interesting to see if things start to click for him moving forward and he gets to showcase his abilities and live up to his high potential and expectations that were placed before him coming in.