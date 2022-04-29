 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova’s Bryan Antoine enters the Transfer Portal

6’5” guard averaged 1.5 points last season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Butler at Villanova Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Villanova guard Bryan Antoine has submitted his name to the Transfer Portal according to Jeff Goodman at Stadium.

Antoine, who has suffered injuries to his shoulder and knee during his time on the Main Line has played in 46 games across his first three seasons as a Wildcat.

He saw the court in 20 games this past season for ‘Nova; he tallied a total of 29 points, 23 rebounds, and 9 assists during the 2022 campaign.

The 6’5” New Jersey native came out of the Ranney School as a 5-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2019.

We hope Bryan has the best clarity in his search to identify a place where he can be best put in a place to be successful.

