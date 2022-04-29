Villanova’s Bryan Antoine enters the Transfer Portal

Villanova guard Bryan Antoine has submitted his name to the Transfer Portal according to Jeff Goodman at Stadium.

Former Top 50 recruit who has dealt with multiple injuries through his career. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 29, 2022

Antoine, who has suffered injuries to his shoulder and knee during his time on the Main Line has played in 46 games across his first three seasons as a Wildcat.

He saw the court in 20 games this past season for ‘Nova; he tallied a total of 29 points, 23 rebounds, and 9 assists during the 2022 campaign.

The 6’5” New Jersey native came out of the Ranney School as a 5-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2019.

We hope Bryan has the best clarity in his search to identify a place where he can be best put in a place to be successful.