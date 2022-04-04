Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Block Leaders: 2022 Update

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

The last truly elite shot blocker Villanova had was Omari Spellman. While shot blocking may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the anchor on the 2018 National Championship team, he was one of the best. His 59 blocks as a freshman were the third most by a rookie Wildcat ever, only behind legends Jason Lawson and Ed Pinckney.

But Spellman wasn’t the only rookie shot blocker on that team. While Spellman left for the NBA, Jermaine Samuels and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree would step into the role of defensive stalwarts that could anchor Villanova’s defense. Even if it was in two very different ways.

Cosby-Roundtree was always a great shot blocker, totaling 47 blocks in limited time during his first two seasons. But the next season would bring about struggles with injury, and essentially ended his playing career. Luckily though, he was able to add another 5 blocks during that time. His 52 total blocks qualifies him for the All-Time list, tied for 32nd overall with Randy Foye.

Jermaine Samuels blocking prowess is in the same vein of one of his mentors, Eric Paschall. Samuels isn’t some seven footer or gifted with elite wingspan. But what he lacks in those physical attributes he makes up for with speed and timing. Over his career Samuels had three 20+ block seasons, and finished with 84 total blocks which is 16th All-Time.

Looking forward to 2023, Justin Moore (31), Brandon Slater (29), and Eric Dixon (24) are all within striking distance of 50 career blocks.