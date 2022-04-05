 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Steal Leaders: 2022 Update

Effort and toughness cements Gillespie among Villanova’s Top 20 ball hawks.

By BrendanJReilly
Mount St. Mary’s v Villanova Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

When some time has passed and Villanova fans think back to Collin Gillespie’s Villanova career, the first word that will come to mind is toughness. That’s not a talent you’re born with, it’s something you need to work for and earn. And there may not be another Wildcat that has ever put as much effort into his game as Gillespie did in his five years on the Main Line.

The two time Big East Player of the Year and 2022 Bob Cousey Award winner was already on the All-Time Steals list when his final season started. During his career, he never finished with fewer than 19 steals in a season, and for three years finished with at least 38 steals. Gillespie ends his career with 154 total steals, tying him for 19th All-Time with Gary Buchanan.

Looking forward to 2023, Justin Moore (73) and Brandon Slater (73) are within striking distance of 100 career steals.

2022 Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Steal Leaders

﻿Player Years Rank Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Med/COVID Total
﻿Player Years Rank Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Med/COVID Total
Kerry Kittles (1992-96) 1 47 87 71 72 x 277
Harold Pressley (1982-86) 2 22 58 53 83 x 216
Gary Massey (1985-89) 3 18 57 67 62 x 204
Scottie Reynolds (2006-10) 4 42 51 59 51 x 203
Alvin Williams (1993-97) 5 41 53 46 60 x 200
Randy Foye (2002-06) 6 30 55 67 46 x 198
Ed Pinckney (1981-85) 7 50 46 46 54 x 196
Lance Miller (1989-93) 8 41 61 41 47 x 190
Chris Walker (1988-92) 9 18 52 56 59 x 185
Jonathan Haynes (1992-95) 10 x 72 63 42 x 177
Darrun Hilliard (2011-15) 11 13 56 44 63 x 176
Corey Fisher (2007-11) 12 36 47 42 49 x 174
Stewart Granger (1979-83) 13 14 56 58 43 x 171
Ryan Arcidiacono (2012-16) 14 38 37 40 54 x 169
Mikal Bridges (2015-18) 15 42 60 61 x x 163
Dante Cunningham (2005-09) 16 27 42 46 47 x 162
Josh Hart (2013-17) 17 19 40 46 55 x 160
John Celestand (1995-99) 18 14 52 48 41 x 155
Gary Buchanan (1999-03) T-19 29 46 46 33 x 154
Collin Gillespie (2018-22) T-19 19 39 38 19 39 154
Derrick Snowden (2000-04) 21 25 50 53 21 x 149
Kenny Wilson (1985-89) 22 50 34 37 25 x 146
Allan Ray (2002-06) 23 31 33 37 37 x 138
Reggie Redding (2006-10) 24 23 39 43 32 x 137
Dwayne McClain (1981-85) 25 33 31 34 35 x 133
Doug West (1985-89) 26 25 19 36 47 x 127
Howard Brown (1995-99) 27 15 30 32 49 x 126
Brian Lynch (1996-00) 28 18 29 32 39 x 118
John Pinone (1979-83) T-29 6 38 41 32 x 117
Brooks Sales (1998-02) T-29 20 40 21 36 x 117
Mike Nardi (2003-07) 31 22 42 22 29 x 115
JayVaughn Pinkston (2011-15) 32 20 33 31 29 x 113
Mark Plansky (1984-88) 33 7 33 34 38 x 112
Curtis Sumpter (2002-07) T-34 16 32 33 30 x 111
James Bell (2010-14) T-34 8 21 38 44 x 111
Will Sheridan (2003-07) 36 15 34 26 35 x 110
Daniel Ochefu (2012-16) 37 25 24 31 29 x 109
Kyle Lowry (2004-06) 38 31 77 x x x 108
Dwayne Anderson (2005-09) 39 2 11 44 50 x 107
Gary McLain (1981-85) 40 12 22 27 41 x 102
Whitey Rigsby (1974-78) T-41 x 26 46 29 x 101
Kris Jenkins (2013-17) T-41 6 23 32 40 x 101

