Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Steal Leaders: 2022 Update

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

When some time has passed and Villanova fans think back to Collin Gillespie’s Villanova career, the first word that will come to mind is toughness. That’s not a talent you’re born with, it’s something you need to work for and earn. And there may not be another Wildcat that has ever put as much effort into his game as Gillespie did in his five years on the Main Line.

The two time Big East Player of the Year and 2022 Bob Cousey Award winner was already on the All-Time Steals list when his final season started. During his career, he never finished with fewer than 19 steals in a season, and for three years finished with at least 38 steals. Gillespie ends his career with 154 total steals, tying him for 19th All-Time with Gary Buchanan.

Looking forward to 2023, Justin Moore (73) and Brandon Slater (73) are within striking distance of 100 career steals.