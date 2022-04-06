Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Assist Leaders: 2022 Update

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There are a number of amazing images and memories from the 2022 Final Four run for Villanova. But unfortunately, one of those is the sight of Justin Moore being helped off the court by his teammates. Villanova fans will forever wonder “what if” when it comes to losing Moore on the brink of the Final Four. But hopefully, that’s only a small part of what they’ll remember from Justin Moore’s season.

Moore was known as one of the best players on this team, but he truly proved that he could do everything Nova asked of him. Moore had career highs for rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and points in a season. He became the do it all point guard when Collin Gillespie wasn’t on the floor. He was a vocal leader and a team captain. He did everything you expect of a Villanova legend.

In just three seasons, Moore has already made his way onto the All-Time Assist Leaders list, ranking 45th with 213 career assists in just three seasons. And that’s with two years of eligibility remaining. He’s joined on the list by Jermaine Samuels, who had 55 assists in his final season to place him 42nd on the list with 221 career assists.

And then there’s Collin Gillespie. He was already on the list to start the season, and the super senior put up his second 100+ assist season to break into the Top 10 and tie Scottie Reynolds for 8th overall with 482 career assists.

Looking forward to 2023, no player on the current roster is within 100 assists of notching their 200th assist. That said, Brandon Slater is closest with 99 career assists.