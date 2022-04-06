 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Assist Leaders: 2022 Update

Three players from the 2022 team found spots among the legends when it comes to assists.

By BrendanJReilly
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Villanova Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There are a number of amazing images and memories from the 2022 Final Four run for Villanova. But unfortunately, one of those is the sight of Justin Moore being helped off the court by his teammates. Villanova fans will forever wonder “what if” when it comes to losing Moore on the brink of the Final Four. But hopefully, that’s only a small part of what they’ll remember from Justin Moore’s season.

Moore was known as one of the best players on this team, but he truly proved that he could do everything Nova asked of him. Moore had career highs for rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and points in a season. He became the do it all point guard when Collin Gillespie wasn’t on the floor. He was a vocal leader and a team captain. He did everything you expect of a Villanova legend.

In just three seasons, Moore has already made his way onto the All-Time Assist Leaders list, ranking 45th with 213 career assists in just three seasons. And that’s with two years of eligibility remaining. He’s joined on the list by Jermaine Samuels, who had 55 assists in his final season to place him 42nd on the list with 221 career assists.

And then there’s Collin Gillespie. He was already on the list to start the season, and the super senior put up his second 100+ assist season to break into the Top 10 and tie Scottie Reynolds for 8th overall with 482 career assists.

Looking forward to 2023, no player on the current roster is within 100 assists of notching their 200th assist. That said, Brandon Slater is closest with 99 career assists.

2022 Villanova Basketball All-Time Assist Leaders

﻿Player Years Rank Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Med/COVID Total
﻿Player Years Rank Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Med/COVID Total
Kenny Wilson (1985-89) 1 145 159 170 153 x 627
Stewart Granger (1979-83) 2 70 165 183 177 x 595
Alvin Williams (1993-97) 3 88 159 177 129 x 553
Ryan Arcidiacono (2012-16) 4 119 118 129 169 x 535
Chris Ford (1969-72) 5 x 117 238 145 x 500
Rory Sparrow (1976-80) 6 112 153 103 127 x 495
Corey Fisher (2007-11) 7 92 107 129 159 x 487
Scottie Reynolds (2006-10) T-8 133 113 128 108 x 482
Collin Gillespie (2018-22) T-8 34 97 138 92 121 482
Joe Rogers (1973-77) 10 67 136 118 153 x 474
Gary McLain (1981-85) 11 58 88 160 150 x 456
John Celestand (1995-99) 12 44 121 148 137 x 450
Jonathan Haynes (1992-95) 13 x 137 177 132 x 446
Jalen Brunson (2015-18) 14 100 148 184 x x 432
Mike Nardi (2003-07) 15 130 107 62 124 x 423
Randy Foye (2002-06) 16 90 127 99 100 x 416
Kerry Kittles (1992-96) 17 79 109 115 105 x 408
Chris Walker (1988-92) 18 41 128 139 96 x 404
Whitey Rigsby (1974-78) 19 51 90 116 136 x 393
Phil Booth (2014-19) 20 51 85 95 137 6 374
Lance Miller (1989-93) 21 79 87 91 80 x 337
Jermaine Medley (1997-01) 22 71 42 107 110 x 330
Maalik Wayns (2009-12) 23 42 148 133 x x 323
Derrick Snowden (2000-04) 24 62 125 108 27 x 322
Gary Buchanan (1999-03) 25 87 103 78 44 x 312
Harold Pressley (1982-86) 26 52 74 87 87 x 300
Mark Plansky (1984-88) 27 34 63 58 136 x 291
Dwayne McClain (1981-85) 28 75 54 81 77 x 287
Tom Ingelsby (1970-73) 29 x 136 72 71 x 279
Josh Hart (2013-17) 30 30 53 77 106 x 266
Reggie Redding (2006-10) 31 27 59 116 56 x 258
Doug West (1985-89) 32 32 51 82 92 x 257
Tom Sienkiewicz (1977-81) T-33 28 71 83 69 x 251
Brian Lynch (1996-00) T-33 28 31 78 114 x 251
Howard Brown (1995-99) T-35 33 43 92 80 x 248
Darrun Hilliard (2011-15) T-35 28 56 90 74 x 248
Allan Ray (2002-06) 37 46 96 57 45 x 244
Wali Jones (1961-64) T-38 x x x x x 233
John Pinone (1979-83) T-38 44 61 67 61 x 233
Harold Jensen (1983-87) 40 27 38 85 81 x 231
Ed Pinckney (1981-85) 41 45 57 53 71 x 226
Jermaine Samuels (2018-22) 42 7 36 61 62 55 221
Ed Hastings (1970-73) 43 x 22 109 88 x 219
Kris Jenkins (2013-17) 44 21 34 87 73 x 215
Justin Moore (2019-Active) 45 58 74 81 213
Marc Dowdell (1988-92) 46 24 39 71 73 x 207
Donte DiVincenzo (2015-18) 47 61 139 x x 4 204
Steve Lincoln (1976-80) 48 12 76 79 33 x 200

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...