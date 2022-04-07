Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Rebound Leaders: 2022 Update

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There are five major stats that Villanova Basketball tracks in their record books. For each of these stats, there’s a threshold a player must cross to make the “All-Time” list:

Blocks - 50

Steals - 100

Assists - 200

Rebounds - 500

Points - 1,000

Since all five of these stats began being tracked in the early 80’s, only four Villanova players have exceeded the threshold in all five categories: Ed Pinckney (‘81-’85), Harold Pressley (‘82-’86), Doug West (‘85-’89), and Randy Foye (‘02-’06).

Jermaine Samuels was 11 steals away from joining that group. In his career, Samuels put up 221 assists, 89 steals, 84 blocks, 1,296 points, and 790 rebounds. Over 31% (247) of those rebounds came in 2022, where he led the team in total rebounds and defensive rebounds. That effort landed him 17th All-Time, just ahead of Antonio Pena and just behind Curtis Sumpter.

Looking forward to 2023, a few players are a big rebounding year away from recording their 500th rebound. Justin Moore (372), Eric Dixon (278), and Brandon Slater (245) could all make the jump.