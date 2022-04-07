 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Rebound Leaders: 2022 Update

Jermaine Samuels quietly had one of the best statistical Villanova careers of all time.

By BrendanJReilly
Butler v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There are five major stats that Villanova Basketball tracks in their record books. For each of these stats, there’s a threshold a player must cross to make the “All-Time” list:

  • Blocks - 50
  • Steals - 100
  • Assists - 200
  • Rebounds - 500
  • Points - 1,000

Since all five of these stats began being tracked in the early 80’s, only four Villanova players have exceeded the threshold in all five categories: Ed Pinckney (‘81-’85), Harold Pressley (‘82-’86), Doug West (‘85-’89), and Randy Foye (‘02-’06).

Jermaine Samuels was 11 steals away from joining that group. In his career, Samuels put up 221 assists, 89 steals, 84 blocks, 1,296 points, and 790 rebounds. Over 31% (247) of those rebounds came in 2022, where he led the team in total rebounds and defensive rebounds. That effort landed him 17th All-Time, just ahead of Antonio Pena and just behind Curtis Sumpter.

Looking forward to 2023, a few players are a big rebounding year away from recording their 500th rebound. Justin Moore (372), Eric Dixon (278), and Brandon Slater (245) could all make the jump.

2022 Villanova Basketball All-Time Rebound Leaders

﻿Player Years Rank Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Med/COVID Total
Howard Porter (1968-71) 1 x 376 438 503 x 1317
Jim Washington (1962-65) 2 x 354 398 442 x 1194
Jack Devine (1951-55) 3 166 293 387 335 x 1181
Ed Pinckney (1981-85) 4 249 301 246 311 x 1107
Harold Pressley (1982-86) 5 143 221 278 374 x 1016
Jim Mooney (1950-53) 6 x 455 322 223 x 1000
Daniel Ochefu (2012-16) 7 138 208 305 278 x 929
Jason Lawson (1993-97) 8 212 222 218 258 x 910
Brooks Sales (1998-02) 9 163 242 161 292 x 858
John Pinone (1979-83) 10 221 229 211 176 x 837
Mouphtaou Yarou (2009-13) 11 77 233 261 265 x 836
George Raveling (1957-60) 12 x 89 405 341 x 835
Dante Cunningham (2005-09) 13 132 177 226 284 x 819
Josh Hart (2013-17) 14 151 161 270 230 x 812
Alex Bradley (1977-81) 15 231 209 219 138 x 797
Curtis Sumpter (2002-07) 16 128 226 210 230 x 794
Jermaine Samuels (2018-22) 17 30 189 165 159 247 790
Antonio Pena (2007-11) 18 149 154 232 230 x 765
Hubie White (1959-62) 19 x 237 233 285 x 755
Hank Siemiontkowski (1969-72) 20 x 130 318 291 x 739
JayVaughn Pinkston (2011-15) 21 165 170 208 194 x 737
Ricky Wright (1999-03) 22 126 131 256 218 x 731
Tom Greis (1986-90) 23 76 224 213 215 x 728
Will Sheridan (2003-07) 24 165 184 207 171 x 727
Kerry Kittles (1992-96) 25 94 207 201 213 x 715
Malik Allen (1996-00) 26 96 168 201 243 x 708
John Olive (1973-77) 27 169 181 167 183 x 700
Johnny Jones (1966-69) 28 x 234 244 216 x 694
Lance Miller (1989-93) 29 182 219 164 116 x 681
Bob Schafer (1951-55) 30 x 187 217 234 x 638
Jason Fraser (2002-06) 31 150 193 188 106 x 637
Mark Plansky (1984-88) 32 59 184 184 209 x 636
Doug West (1985-89) 33 136 151 181 162 x 630
Randy Foye (2002-06) 34 110 165 160 190 x 625
Marc Dowdell (1988-92) 35 170 134 165 150 x 619
Rodney Taylor (1986-90) 36 38 214 214 148 x 614
Larry Herron (1973-77) 37 146 169 119 175 x 609
Jimmy Smith (1953-57) 38 80 191 215 87 x 573
Thomas J. Brennan (1955-58) 39 x 94 209 263 x 566
Aaron Howard (1978-82) 40 164 131 162 105 x 562
Reggie Robinson (1974-78) 41 109 148 127 175 x 559
Keith Herron (1974-78) T-42 132 114 174 136 x 556
Eric Paschall (2016-19) T-42 x 135 200 221 x 556
Chris Ford (1969-72) 44 x 168 200 180 x 548
Joe Crews (1965-68) 45 x 168 156 220 x 544
Clarence Smith (1968-71) 46 x 66 206 266 x 538
John Driscoll (1958-60) 47 x 305 221 x x 526
Jim O’Brien (1960-63) 48 x 20 261 242 x 523
Larry Moody (1971-74) T-49 x 226 154 138 x 518
Chuck Kornegay (1994-97) T-49 x 164 152 202 x 518
Mikal Bridges (2015-18) 51 128 164 211 x x 503
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (2019-21) 52 290 212 x x x 502

