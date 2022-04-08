 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Scoring Leaders: 2022 Update

Gillespie and Samuels finish their careers among the legends of Villanova Basketball.

By BrendanJReilly
All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There have been around 600 players that have come through the Villanova program since it started in 1920. Only 70 of those players, about 11%, have scored at least 1,000 points during their Wildcat careers. Three of those players played for Villanova in 2022.

Justin Moore joined the 1,000 point club earlier this year, and finished the season with 552 points as Nova’s second leading scorer. He currently ranks 55th All-Time in scoring with 1,205 points, sitting between Mark Plansky and Maalik Wayns.

Jermaine Samuels also joined the 1,000 point club this year, finishing the season with 421 points as Villanova’s third leading scorer. He finished his career ranked 47th with 1,296 points, ranked between Corey Stokes and Tom Sienkiewicz.

Collin Gillespie started the season already ranked among the Villanova scoring legends, and then added a team high 594 points this season. He finished his career ranked 12th with 1,858 points, sitting between legends Ed Pinckney and Gary Buchanan.

Looking forward to 2023, there are two players that could score their 1,000th point with above average seasons. Caleb Daniels (601) and Brandon Slater (469) could make the leap in their Super Senior year.

2022 Villanova Basketball All-Time Scoring Leaders

﻿Player Years Rank Games FG FT Total Points Average
Kerry Kittles (1992-96) 1 122 821 323 2243 18.4
Scottie Reynolds (2006-10) 2 139 658 631 2222 16.0
Keith Herron (1974-78) 3 117 918 334 2170 18.5
Bob Schafer (1951-55) 4 111 726 642 2094 18.9
Doug West (1985-89) 5 138 779 336 2037 14.8
Howard Porter (1968-71) 6 89 828 370 2026 22.8
Allan Ray (2002-06) 7 130 658 397 2025 15.6
John Pinone (1979-83) 8 126 697 630 2024 16.1
Randy Foye (2002-06) 9 131 682 389 1966 15.0
Josh Hart (2013-17) 10 146 677 360 1921 13.2
Ed Pinckney (1981-85) 11 129 637 591 1865 14.5
Collin Gillespie (2018-22) 12 156 588 356 1858 11.9
Gary Buchanan (1999-03) 13 122 569 324 1799 14.7
Larry Hennessy (1950-53) 14 75 720 297 1737 23.2
Jalen Brunson (2015-18) 15 116 579 332 1667 14.4
Corey Fisher (2007-11) 16 137 523 447 1652 12.1
Curtis Sumpter (2002-07) 17 124 567 396 1651 13.3
Paul Arizin (1947-50) 18 82 589 470 1648 20.1
Alex Bradley (1977-81) 19 111 617 400 1634 14.7
Tom Ingelsby (1970-73) 20 87 632 352 1616 18.6
Bill Melchionni (1963-66) 21 84 646 320 1612 19.2
Hubie White (1959-62) 22 78 624 360 1608 20.6
Ryan Arcidiacono (2012-16) 23 144 487 369 1604 11.1
JayVaughn Pinkston (2011-15) 24 136 495 567 1590 11.7
Harold Pressley (1982-86) 25 135 612 348 1572 11.6
Johnny Jones (1966-69) 26 80 618 332 1568 19.6
Jason Lawson (1993-97) 27 131 534 497 1565 11.9
Lance Miller (1989-93) 28 121 527 414 1560 12.1
Larry Herron (1973-77) 29 104 692 169 1553 14.9
Dwayne McClain (1981-85) 30 125 643 248 1544 12.4
Darrun Hilliard (2011-15) 31 132 491 320 1511 11.4
Phil Booth (2014-19) 32 148 492 299 1507 10.2
Tom Greis (1986-90) 33 134 603 298 1504 11.2
Chris Ford (1969-72) 34 91 574 285 1433 15.7
Wali Jones (1961-64) 35 85 581 266 1428 16.8
Alvin Williams (1993-97) 36 131 485 320 1423 10.9
Eric Eberz (1992-96) 37 120 495 182 1397 11.6
Kenny Wilson (1985-89) 38 137 452 410 1390 10.1
Kris Jenkins (2013-17) 39 146 432 255 1383 9.5
Dante Cunningham (2005-09) 40 139 514 305 1334 9.6
Greg Woodard (1988-92) 41 128 378 369 1312 10.3
Mikal Bridges (2015-18) 42 116 458 224 1311 11.3
Reggie Robinson (1974-78) 43 119 537 235 1309 11.0
Stewart Granger (1979-83) 44 125 498 311 1307 10.5
Mike Nardi (2003-07) 45 129 423 209 1306 10.1
Corey Stokes (2007-11) 46 133 409 223 1301 9.8
Jermaine Samuels (2018-22) 47 153 437 299 1296 8.5
Tom Sienkiewicz (1977-81) 48 115 525 221 1271 11.1
Jack Devine (1951-55) 49 113 485 293 1263 11.2
Eric Paschall (2016-19) 50 110 439 254 1257 11.4
John Celestand (1995-99) 51 124 420 242 1227 9.9
Hank Siemiontkowski (1969-72) 52 90 474 276 1224 13.6
Ricky Wright (1999-03) 53 124 437 355 1221 9.8
Mark Plansky (1984-88) 54 134 456 240 1217 9.1
Justin Moore (2019-Active) 55 92 426 172 1205 13.1
Maalik Wayns (2009-12) 56 95 379 339 1191 12.5
Jim Huggard (1958-61) 57 75 471 242 1184 15.8
Rory Sparrow (1976-80) 58 124 489 205 1183 9.5
Harold Jensen (1983-87) 59 130 450 203 1155 8.9
Jim Washington (1962-65) 60 85 469 208 1146 13.5
Malik Allen (1996-00) 61 125 435 261 1131 9.0
Joe Lord (1941-43, 1945-47) 62 71 462 201 1124 15.8
John Olive (1973-77) T-63 113 390 342 1122 9.9
Howard Brown (1995-99) T-63 127 407 169 1122 8.8
Antonio Pena (2007-11) 65 137 407 275 1093 8.0
Mouphtaou Yarou (2009-13) 66 120 384 299 1068 8.9
James Bell (2010-14) 67 122 344 168 1046 8.6
Brooks Sales (1998-02) T-68 123 359 295 1015 8.3
Daniel Ochefu (2012-16) T-68 141 404 207 1015 7.2
Jimmy Smith (1953-57) 70 80 360 294 1014 12.7

