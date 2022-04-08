Villanova Basketball’s All-Time Scoring Leaders: 2022 Update

All week we’re updating the Villanova Basketball record books with the latest entries from the 2022 season. We’ll also look ahead to who could join these legends on next year’s team. Check in each day for a new stat update.

There have been around 600 players that have come through the Villanova program since it started in 1920. Only 70 of those players, about 11%, have scored at least 1,000 points during their Wildcat careers. Three of those players played for Villanova in 2022.

Justin Moore joined the 1,000 point club earlier this year, and finished the season with 552 points as Nova’s second leading scorer. He currently ranks 55th All-Time in scoring with 1,205 points, sitting between Mark Plansky and Maalik Wayns.

Jermaine Samuels also joined the 1,000 point club this year, finishing the season with 421 points as Villanova’s third leading scorer. He finished his career ranked 47th with 1,296 points, ranked between Corey Stokes and Tom Sienkiewicz.

Collin Gillespie started the season already ranked among the Villanova scoring legends, and then added a team high 594 points this season. He finished his career ranked 12th with 1,858 points, sitting between legends Ed Pinckney and Gary Buchanan.

Looking forward to 2023, there are two players that could score their 1,000th point with above average seasons. Caleb Daniels (601) and Brandon Slater (469) could make the leap in their Super Senior year.