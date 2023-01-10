Longino diagnosed with hamstring injury after MRI, will be re-evaulated in two weeks

There are more answers to Jordan Longino’s status.

On Tuesday afternoon, Villanova announced that Jordan Longino has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring after receiving confirmation from a MRI.

He sustained the injury late in the first half of Villanova’s 73-57 win over Georgetown on Jan. 4.

The team announced that he will receive treatment for his injury and his status will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

“Jordan’s been dealt a tough hand with injuries this season,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said in a statement. “But he continues to demonstrate a great attitude that will carry him through this recovery.”

It’s the latest entry in streak of misfortune for Longino. He didn’t get to play in the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament Final Four run last season, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury shortly after their Big East Tournament championship. He underwent knee surgery in March 2020. He also missed some preseason time with knee soreness.

Before his latest injury, Longino played in all 15 games this season, averaging 6.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 24.1 minutes per game.