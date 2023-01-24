Jalen Brunson to have Villanova jersey retired in February

It was only a matter of time.

Two-time national champ and standout Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson is set to have to jersey retired during the Wildcats’ home game against DePaul at Finneran Pavilion on Feb. 8.

The team announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“Jalen put together one of the most amazing Villanova Basketball careers ever,” said Villanova coach Kyle Neptune in a statement. “His remarkable will and work ethic left an indelible mark on our program. He set a standard of excellence, on and off the court, that still impacts us today. We can’t wait to celebrate Jalen’s legendary Villanova career with the Nova Nation.”

Brunson had one of the most decorated careers in program history. He topped off his three-year collegiate career by leading the ‘Cats to their second national title in three seasons. Individually, he was named National Player of the Year, becoming the only other Wildcat to receive the honor since Paul Arizin did so in 1950.

The 6-foot-2 point guard raked in plenty of accolades following that 2018 national championship run, also earning consensus first-team All-American recognition, the Bob Cousy Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy, John Wooden Award, second-team Academic All-American nods, Big East Player of the Year, and various National Player of the Year honors by different outlets — including CBS Sports, Sporting News and others.

A two-time first-team All-Big East selection, Brunson amassed 1,667 points and 432 assists, while shooting a career 51.0% over his three years with the Wildcats.

The Lincolnshire native was drafted 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He played with the Mavericks for four seasons from 2018-22.

After a career-best season, which included an impressive individual performance in the playoffs, he signed with the Knicks before the start of this NBA season and has continued his high-level play.

A plaque honoring Brunson will take its place in the main lobby of Finneran Pavilion, where the other retired jerseys of Wildcats legends are now located. With the single exception of Paul Arizin’s No. 11, Villanova retires the jersey of its legends but not the number. Freshman Brendan Hausen, who currently wears No. 1 for the ‘Cats, will continue to do so.

Brunson joins former Villanova teammates Ryan Arcidiacono (2020) and Josh Hart (2022), who also had their jerseys retired in recent years.