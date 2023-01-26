Fan information for Sunday’s Villanova-Providence game

If you’re going to the game, here’s some information that may be helpful and useful to you on Sunday.

While there were some potential talks earlier in the week about moving the venue or adjusting tip-off time due to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats nearly overlapping with each other, those ideas have been squashed.

The game times and locations remain the same. The Wildcats will host No. 23 Providence at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is slated for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles-49ers will kickoff right next door at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET

In anticipation of the heavy traffic for Sunday, Villanova Athletics will provide a complimentary parking pass to all Villanova season ticket holders. The complimentary parking pass will be sent to the season ticket holder’s e-mail address by Friday — be sure to check your inbox and spam folder!

Arrival and parking details for those looking to attend the Villanova-Providence game:

Plan to arrive early. Villanova Athletics strongly recommends that fans arrive before 10:30 a.m.

Wells Fargo Center parking lots are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Lots C, D and the Broad Street Reserved portion of D, will be reserved for Villanova season ticket holders. If those lots become full, please park as directed by game day staff.

To help expedite the process, Villanova season ticket holders are asked to have their complimentary parking pass pulled up and ready to show to parking lot attendants.

General parking in all other lots will cost $45 and will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m.

All doors to the Wells Fargo Center are set to open at 10 a.m.

Due to the high volume of people expected for the Eagles and Wildcats games, fans planning to attend the Villanova game are strongly encouraged to arrive early or take public transportation to avoid potential road closures.

If season ticket holders have any questions, please reach out to Premium Seating at 610-519-6700 or by e-mail at premiumseating@villanova.edu.

Good luck to everyone that’s trying to get to the game!