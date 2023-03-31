Justin Moore announces return for one final season at Villanova

Is he staying or going? What’s Justin Moore’s next move?

He answered that and put all the speculation and rumors to rest with a Friday night announcement.

Justin Moore is using his final year of eligibility to return for one last college basketball season in 2023-24.

from the heart with luv . its up and its stuck nova nation, you know what type time im on ✌ #5LastDance pic.twitter.com/m3flNHm3Au — justin moore (@YooJustoo) March 31, 2023

Moore, who missed a large chunk of the season to recover from a season-ending Achilles injury he sustained in the Villanova Wildcats’ 2022 Final Four run, eventually made his return in a loss to Providence on Jan. 29.

He eventually settled in though and shook off the rust. While head coach Kyle Neptune reported that Moore was playing at approximately “70 percent,” Moore finished out the season averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 13 games. He shot 42.0% overall and 34.1% from long range.

Moore had his best outing since his injury on Feb. 21, when he logged 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting. He didn’t play in the Wildcats’ NIT opening round loss to Liberty, but he helped Villanova win eight of its last 10 games before that.

This past season, the Wildcats finished 17-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Moore has already amassed 1,381 points throughout his Villanova career, with 418 rebounds and 254 assists.

Now healthy and a chance to be at a full 100% for next season, Moore will look to close out his career properly and bring the ‘Cats back into the NCAA Tournament and Big East contention.