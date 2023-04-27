VU Hoops Exclusive: 4-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss talks Villanova, recruiting

The Villanova Wildcats concluded an official visit with Class of 2024 four-star prospect Christian Bliss. Bliss, a top five-ranked player in Pennsylvania, is currently being recruited by the likes of Miami, Virginia, Penn State, Xavier, St. John’s and more. This interview was recorded four days after Bliss’ official visit and details his game, his visit to Villanova and more.

Bliss Breaks Down His Game

He is mature and wise beyond his years. After conducting dozens of interviews with recruits, Bliss stands out for his selfless attitude and leadership qualities.

Bliss is finishing up his junior year at George School in Newtown, Pa., where he was able to add some hardware to the trophy case for the first time in school history. It was a decision that would not come until the final buzzer, when a Bliss free throw connected to give George School a three-point lead. A last second heave from Academy of the New Church would fall short and the Cougars would celebrate as league champions for the first time ever.

“It was a lot that our team went through this year, last year, and just winning with my coach was special for me,” said Bliss.

He would finish the championship game with 39 (!!) points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. His body control and crafty footwork was on full display as he carried the offense in a game where they needed him to.

Bliss has a tight handle and elite level body control that will easily translate to the next level. He is an exceptional passer and does all of the little things necessary to win regardless if they show up in the stat sheet.

“I think I am a good leader, a great teammate and someone who can just do a little bit of everything,” said Bliss. “I pride myself on making sure my teammates are doing their best and also doing what I have to do on the court to help win the game.”

A little bit of everything is the quintessential definition of Bliss’ game straight from the source. He is a potluck of talent derived from all of the biggest names in the NBA.

“I wouldn’t say I model my game after someone in particular, but I like watching a lot of people,” he said. “I like taking a little bit from everyone and just kind of putting it into my game and implementing it the ways I see best fit.”

It is honestly hard to find holes in Bliss’ game. He is a do-it-all guard with that unique New York chip on his shoulder that will do whatever it takes to get the job done. However the looming offseason is a great chance to improve in areas of need.

“[I want to] continue to shoot the ball better, play better defense, there is always room for improvement when it comes to those things,” Bliss said. “Those are just two of the things I am focusing on, along with other things, but those two things in specific I am trying to get better.”

As mentioned in the open, Bliss is currently being recruited by some of the biggest names in the top of Division I basketball, including: Miami, Virginia, Xavier, Penn State, Notre Dame, St. John’s and, of course, Villanova (amongst others).

“I play hard, and I am a team player,” Bliss said. “I feel like there are a lot of things I sacrifice and a lot of things I do that don’t show up on the stat sheet, and that is just something I want them to see. I am about winning, and I want to do whatever I need to do to help the team win” said Bliss when asked what he wants college coaches and recruiters to take away from his game when they come out to see him.

Bliss Breaks Down Visit to Villanova

Christian Bliss took an official visit to Villanova last week and all indications lead to the assumption that it went very well.

“When I got there everyone was very welcoming, and it was a very welcoming place, I’d say. I definitely had a great time,” said Bliss on his visit.

The trip starts at the Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia where Bliss would rip an early morning workout before meeting his family for breakfast. A quick turnaround and they were at campus taking pictures and touring the facilities. Although Bliss did not get to meet Baker Dunleavy, he did have a rave review about head coach Kyle Neptune.

“He is definitely someone who is very humble given the position he is at,” Bliss said. “He is just someone who is down to earth the way he is. ... He’s started at many different places just like everyone else has and he is very humble, so I think that is the thing that stuck out to me the most.”

In an article back in January by Phenom Hoop Report, Bliss said that Villanova was always a school that he dreamed about playing at when he was younger.

“I think the culture (Villanova) had as a kid was something that was fun to watch,” Bliss said doubling down on his sentiment. “Seeing guys go to the NBA from there was nice. That’s always been one of the schools I liked watching growing up” said Bliss when asked if the sentiment was still true.

It is important to note that it is still very early in his recruitment timeline. Do not expect any imminent decisions to Villanova or any school in the near future. His recruitment is still wide open.

While he enjoyed his visit, there’s still no time table for a decision regarding the next chapter of his career.

“It can be as early as June, July, or August, whatever it is,” Bliss said. “But I feel like whenever I know that this is the place that I want to go, that is when I will make a decision.”

RAPID FIRE ROUND

Best Show or Movie You’ve Seen Recently: Power

One Meal for the Rest of Your Life: Chipotle

Pregame Hype Music: Lil Baby or A Boogie

NBA G.O.A.T.: Lebron James

Madden or 2K: Neither

Go-To Basketball Shoes to Play in: Kyrie’s

Preferred Jersey Number: #00

Favorite Athlete Growing Up: Carmelo Anthony

Pregame Ritual: Listening to music

Favorite Sports Memory: Winning the 2023 Friends School League Championship with his Coach

