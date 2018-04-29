Dallas Cowboys sign linebacker Ed Shockley

No Wildcats were selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean teams forgot about them.

Hours after the draft ended, it was announced that linebacker Ed Shockley was signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Shockley—a co-captain and one of the key pieces of Villanova’s talented defense over the last few years—was the Wildcats’ leading tackler this past season, racking up 101 tackles.

It was a career-high number for Shockley, who also led the ‘Cats in tackles as a junior. His 101 tackles this season was the first time that a Wildcat reached the century mark since alumnus Don Cherry did so in 2014.

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound linebacker was named to the All-CAA First Team for his play.

Shockley shared that he had about four or five different teams reach out after the game, but felt that the Cowboys were the best fit for him.