Villanova women’s basketball dances as 4-seed, will play Cleveland State to start 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Villanova women’s basketball team is headed back to the Big Dance! It’s the first time they’ve made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 20 years.

The Wildcats were awarded the No. 4 seed and will open up against No. 13 seed Cleveland State.

Last year, the Wildcats reached the second round as the 11-seed, upsetting BYU in the opening round.

This time around, they have their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 2003, when they reached the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seed. It is the second-highest NCAA Tournament seeding in program history.

The Lady ‘Cats are 28-6 and were ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Poll. They were Big East Tournament runner-ups to UConn. Villanova had a 17-3 Big East record in the regular season.

Cleveland State is 30-4. It finished second in the conference regular season standings, but stormed to a Horizon League tournament title to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.