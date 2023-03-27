Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist declares for the 2023 WNBA Draft

After a historic season and career at Villanova, Maddy Siegrist is ready for the next chapter.

The standout senior announced on Monday that she will enter the 2023 WNBA Draft, where she is widely projected to be a top five pick.

Siegrist had a superlative-filled season that resulted in plenty of individual and team-wide success.

With her guidance, the Wildcats finished with a 30-7 overall record and their second-ever Sweet 16 program appearance in program history (the other being in 2003).

She led the nation in scoring at 29.2 points per game, and 9.2 rebounds per game. She shot an efficient 51.0% overall and 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Siegrist saved her best for last. Back on Jan. 21, she became Villanova’s all-time leading scorer in a win over Creighton. She’s the university’s leading scorer — men’s or women’s basketball history — breaking 1987 graduate Shelly Pennefather’s record of 2,408 points while already surpassing men’s record holder Kerry Kittles, who racked up 2,243 points throughout his time with the ‘Cats.

The official record stands at 2,896 points. Siegrist didn’t stop there, becoming the first Villanova women’s basketball player to be named AP All-American, landing a spot on the first team.

She also repeated as Big East Player of the Year, and she is one of four finalists for the Naismith National Player of the Year award and Wade Trophy.

Siegrist scored 20 or more points in all 37 of the Wildcats’ games this season. Her 37-game streak of 20-point outings surpassed the previous record set by Kelsey Plum, and Siegrist now has the highest streak in Division I men’s or women’s college basketball this century.

“The statistical numbers that she recorded are going to be there forever which is so special when you see what Maddy accomplished throughout her amazing career,” said Villanova head coach Denise Dillon in a statement. “With that said, when you leave your mark on people as Maddy has there is nothing greater. I think that is by far the greatest accomplishment as a student-athlete where you can be recognized as being an authentic person as opposed to just a great athlete. Maddy will continue to impact the world in whatever she does.”